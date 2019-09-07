Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Autryville New Life Church of God
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Autryville New Life Church of God

William Perry "Bill" Faircloth Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Perry "Bill" Faircloth Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Perry Faircloth, Jr.
Wade—Mr. William "Bill" Perry Faircloth, 45 passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00pm Monday, September 9, 2018 at Autryville New Life Church of God, officiating will be Pastor Larry Autry. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 1:50pm Monday at the church prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Strickland Faircloth; maternal grandparents, Isaac and Ola Pearl Strickland and paternal grandparents, Lemuel and Ira Faircloth.
He worked for Phillips Towing Service and was a member of Autryville New Life Church of God. Bill loved his family, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Faircloth; daughters, Hailey and Madison Faircloth; father and step-mother, William Perry Faircloth, Sr. & wife, Dotty; sisters, Lisa Cain and Jenny Faircloth; mother and father-in-law, Venita and Allen Hinson; brother-in-law, Justin Hinson; niece, Jordan Cain and nephew, Aaron Cain & wife, Natalie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's honor to Autryville New Life Church of God for the Children's Ministry, 206 E. North Street, Autryville, NC 28318.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now