|
|
William "Bill" Perry Faircloth, Jr.
Wade—Mr. William "Bill" Perry Faircloth, 45 passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00pm Monday, September 9, 2018 at Autryville New Life Church of God, officiating will be Pastor Larry Autry. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 1:50pm Monday at the church prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Strickland Faircloth; maternal grandparents, Isaac and Ola Pearl Strickland and paternal grandparents, Lemuel and Ira Faircloth.
He worked for Phillips Towing Service and was a member of Autryville New Life Church of God. Bill loved his family, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Faircloth; daughters, Hailey and Madison Faircloth; father and step-mother, William Perry Faircloth, Sr. & wife, Dotty; sisters, Lisa Cain and Jenny Faircloth; mother and father-in-law, Venita and Allen Hinson; brother-in-law, Justin Hinson; niece, Jordan Cain and nephew, Aaron Cain & wife, Natalie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's honor to Autryville New Life Church of God for the Children's Ministry, 206 E. North Street, Autryville, NC 28318.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019