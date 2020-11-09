William Peter "Pete"KarmazynFayetteville—Mr. William Peter Karmazyn "Pete" was born on October 27, 1928 in Hartford, Connecticut to Peter and Josephine Karmazyn from the Ukraine. He went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020. Pete grew up on a farm in Connecticut helping his parents with many farming chores. He was a graduate of The Hartford College of Technology. He enlisted in the US Army in January, 1951 as an Airborne Infantry soldier, stationed at Fort Benning, GA. Pete went on to earn another degree in electronics from The Electronic Technology College in Wilmington Delaware, that lead to a demanding position as a foreman with Hess oil refinery in Newark NJ and later went on to as an Engineer for Hoffman- La Roche.Pete loved golf. He was a great golfer, studied the sport, and played every chance he got.He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Karmazyn (Vechnevich); his father, Peter Karmazy;, his brother, Basil "Buddy" Karmazyn; his sisters, Olga Krasnavage, Genevieve Capozzoli, Pauline Johndro, and his wives, Theresa N. Karmazyn (mother of his four children), Carol Karmazyn, and Teresita Karmazyn. He leaves behind four children, Gail M. Blackmire and her husband, Frank of Jackson, NJ, Rosemary Brown and her husband, Michael of Toms River, NJ, Joseph Peter Karmazyn Sr. and his wife Haroula of Linden, and William A. Karmazyn and his wife, Aida of San Juan, PR; eight grandchildren, Joseph Blackmire, Sofia Crea, Danielle Karmazyn, Nicole Karmazyn, Noel Alexander, Andrea Karmazyn, Catlin Mroz, Joseph Peter Karmazyn Jr. and six great grandchildren, Daniel, Roman, Ariel, Nicolas, and Lucas as well as many nieces and nephews and his extended family and friends.