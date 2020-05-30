William "Bill" Purvis Faircloth
Fayetteville—Mr. William "Bill" Purvis Faircloth, 85 went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 29, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was a long time resident of Fayetteville and spent many years as a builder and general contractor in Fayetteville and the surrounding area. He was a member of Roseboro First Baptist Church where he served in the choir and as a Deacon.
Bill was born on April 6, 1935 in Roseboro to the late Luther Malcolm Faircloth and Eva Lee Faircloth. He was a graduate of Roseboro High School and served 4 years in the US Air Force as a radio operator during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sarah Catherine Grasham Faircloth. He is survived by his four children; six grandchildren, two brothers; one sister; cousins, other family and many friends and loved ones he considered to be family.
Due to the COVID-19 limitations on public gatherings, a private service for immediate family will be held at Roseboro First Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. The service will be available for streaming at the church's facebook website. A private burial will follow the church service.
Family and friends will have the opportunity to pay their respects to Bill on Tuesday, June 2 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or 3HC Hospice. The family would especially like to thank the staff of 3HC Hospice and the private caregivers who so lovingly cared for Mr. Faircloth at the end of his life. Bill will be truly missed by all of his family and friends.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC 28382.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 30 to May 31, 2020.