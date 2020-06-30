William Pyles
Fayetteville— William Cornelious Pyles, 40, passed June 22, 2020. Funeral Thursday at 10am, Northwood Temple. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4pm.Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Fayetteville— William Cornelious Pyles, 40, passed June 22, 2020. Funeral Thursday at 10am, Northwood Temple. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4pm.Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.