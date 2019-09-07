Home

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Tar Heel Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Tar Heel Baptist Church

William Randall "Will" Wright Jr.

William Randall "Will" Wright Jr. Obituary
Will Wright, Jr.
St. Pauls—William "Will" Randall Wright, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Emmitt Matthew Wright and grandparents: Jack Wright and Olga Baso. Will leaves behind his wife, Kandace D. Wright of the home; three children: Raylan Jack Wright, Leilani Grace Wright and Anthony VanValkenburg, all of the home; parents: William R. Wright, Sr. of Florida, Julie and Paul Buie of St. Pauls; grandparents: Betty Wright and Patricia Buie; brother, Stephen Wright of Greenville, NC; sister, Sarah Martinez and husband C.W. Martinez of Hope Mills; one nephew, Damien Ellis and one niece, Chloe Martinez.
The family will receive friends at 11 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Tar Heel Baptist Church with a celebration of life service at 12 pm. Pastor Tommy Puryear and Pastor Devon Varnam will officiate services. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
