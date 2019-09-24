|
|
William Repsher, Jr.
Fayetteville—William Ellis "Bill" Repsher, Jr., 69, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away in his residence on Monday, September 23, 2019 after an extended illness.
He was a Gunnery Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam war. His awards & commendations include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/1*, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/device, Combat Action Ribbon and RVN Cross of Gallantry w/palm. After his tour of service, he worked civil service at Fort Bragg, NC.
Bill enjoyed fishing and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents William Ellis Repsher, Sr. and Margerie Stout Repsher. Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lynda; two daughters, Amanda Gilbo and husband, Brian of Fayetteville, NC and Ashley Robison and husband, Patrick of Lillington, NC; brothers, Jeff Repsher of Lehighton, PA, and Richard Repsher and wife, Robin of Easton, PA; a sister, Linda Kloiber and husband, Dana of Lehighton, PA; and five grandchildren, Savannah, Madison, Kyndall, Wyatt and Jayce.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake, NC with Dr. Carl Rehrer officiating. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC. The family will receive friends and family from 2:00 ~ 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019