|
|
Pastor William Rupert Rivenbark
Jacksonville—Pastor William Rupert Rivenbark, 75, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Born on October 14, 1943 in Sampson County, he was a son of the late Preston Earl and Luola Page Rivenbark. A daughter, Melody Cameron, also preceded him in death. Pastor Rivenbark served as pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Spring Lake for 37 years.
He was a loving husband, Dad, and Papa and is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Ezzell Rivenbark of the home; a daughter, Tammy Paige Temblador and husband Richard of Bunnlevel; two brothers, Bobby Rivenbark of Wilmington, Donald Rivenbark of Burgaw; three sisters, Nelva Asbury of Surf City, Charlotte Lanier of Wallace, Connie Pittman of Thomasville; a granddaughter, Christian Cameron and husband Gary Seeley, Jr. of Bunnlevel; and one great-grandchild, Kayden Seeley.
Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Sovereign Grace Baptist Church with Pastors Gary Shepard and Norman Wells officiating. A committal service will be held at 4 pm Saturday, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Spring Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sovereign Grace Baptist Church; 2031 Burgaw Highway; Jacksonville, NC 28540.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 25 to July 26, 2019