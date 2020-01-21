|
|
William Sidney Parker
Fayetteville—Fondly known to his family and friends as "Billy", passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 15, 2020, he was 78. Billy was born in Danville, VA to Ruby Forbes Parker and James Sidney Parker on June 20, 1941.
In 1952 the family moved to Fayetteville, N.C., where he attended Seventy-First High School. In the early 1960's he served his country in the U.S. Army.
Upon returning from his military service he attended Southwood College in Salemburg, N.C. where he met and married Diane Gayle Patty from Miami, FL. To this union one child, Tracy Katherine was born; he also had a son, Robert Parker and became the legal guardian to Cristina Punis whom he affectionately referred to as his daughter.
Billy worked off and on for several decades traveling the world with 'Up with People', an educational organization whose mission is to inspire young people to make a difference in the world. He loved every minute of his tenure with 'Up with People' and made scores of life-long friends.
Billy owned several Restaurants and Lounges over the years – Sir William I, II, III in Fayetteville N.C. and Sir William of Topsail at Topsail Beach, N.C., and was co-owner of Mary-Bill's Café in Fayetteville N.C.
In the early 2000's Billy spent several years as a Government Contractor in Iraq.
Billy had a huge heart and would share what he had with anyone in need. His nieces and nephews thought he hung the moon.
He was predeceased in death by his son Robert "Robbie" Parker of Fayetteville N.C., his mother Ruby Forbes Parker Core of Stedman, N.C., his father James Sidney Parker of Fayetteville, N.C., his brother James Forbes "Bud" Parker of Fayetteville, N.C.
He is survived by two daughters Tracy Katherine Small of Broomfield CO and Kristina Punis Cirasunda of Fayetteville N.C., his sister Doris Parker Brooks-Groen of Kingston, TN, his sister-in-law Martha Lane Spell Parker of Hope Mills, N.C., his nieces Michelle Brooks Adcock of Oakland, KY, Lisa Salmon of Auburn, KY, Robin Parker of Fayetteville, N.C., nephews Vernon "Chuck" Brooks of Grayson, GA, James C. "Cricket" Parker of Fayetteville, N.C., and numerous grand nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At his request, no formal services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Forbes-Fitzgerald Family Cemetery in Danville, VA. Send to Forbes-Fitzgerald Family Cemetery, 104 Commonwealth Ave, Chesapeake, VA 23325
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020