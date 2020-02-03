|
|
William "Will" Sikes Hubbard, Jr.
Fayetteville—William "Will" Sikes Hubbard, Jr., 33, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Bill and Laurie Hubbard of Fayetteville; his girlfriend, Jo Maloney and her son, Logan of Ansonia, Conn; several aunts, uncles, cousins and one nephew.
Will was the most loving, honorable, and loyal son, friend, and patriot. Will put a smile on everyone's face and would give the shirt off his back to help his family and friends. He loved with all his heart and worked so hard. Will lived for farming on the family farm and had plans to settle down on Riverland. He will be forever loved and missed, and he will live on in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at MacPherson Presbyterian Church with Rev. James Randall officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MacPherson Presbyterian Church, 3525 Cliffdale Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020