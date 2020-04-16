|
|
William "Bit"
Skipper
Fayetteville—William "Bit" Skipper, 52 passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A private memorial service will be held by the family in light of the government restrictions.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Franklin Skipper; mother, Lola Stedman Skipper; brothers, Wayne, James "Peg" and Johnny Skipper; and sisters, Levon Caulder and Jean Shambach.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kay Lee Skipper of the home; children, Heather, Aaron, Steven and Dylan Skipper all of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Kingston and Isabella Skipper; brother, Kenneth Skipper of Stedman; and half sister, Jessie Pilioglos of Hope Mills.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family at 5515 Matt Hair Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020