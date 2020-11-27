1/1
Col. William Staehle III
1934 - 2020
COL. William Staehle, III
Fayetteville—Colonel William Staehle III, USA Retired, born on September 19, 1934 to the late William Jr. and Agnes (Komatz) Staehle, passed away at age 86 on November 20, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC.
He grew up in Illinois, was an Evans Scholar, attended Northwestern University where received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1958. He won an army scholarship and was a 2LT on active duty during his senior year of dental school. Col. Staehle's assignments took him all over the world and after 30 years of distinguished military service he retired with his wife to Fayetteville, NC.
The family of Col. Staehle would like to thank the gentleman that helped Mrs. Staehle that Friday morning. His kindness, comfort and willingness to help is something that she will never forget.
A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
