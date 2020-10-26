(Ret.) CW3 William (Bill) T. Brady
Fayetteville—(Ret.) CW3 William (Bill) T. Brady of Fayetteville, NC, passed away at home on October 24, 2020, surrounded by his family after a long illness. Bill was born in Indianapolis, IN, on September 16, 1948, to parents, Pierce and Mary Jo Brady. Bill enlisted in the US Army in 1967 and served for 29 years. He was awarded the Gallantry Cross Unit Citation and Bronze Service Star for his tour in Vietnam, among other awards. He was a Jumpmaster and received the Combat Distinguished Badge. He continued to serve his country after retirement from the military by protecting active duty soldiers and their families using encryption and other technical skills during his employment of 17 years in Civil Service. Mr. Brady is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda S. Brady, three children: Son, William T. Brady, II, Wife, Rebecca; Daughter, Judith Brady Hammond, Husband, Bill; Daughter, Christine Brady Younce, Husband, Ryan; Grandchildren, Kathrine Hammond, Matthew Elmore, Hannah Elmore, Shannon Hammond, Kierston Brady, and Emma Younce; and Great Grandchildren, Grayson Register and Asher Register. In addition, Mr. Brady is also survived by his sister, Patricia Everman, and brother, David Brady. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pierce Brady and Mary Jo Brady, and sister, Judith Ann Brady. Bill also has many nieces and nephews whom he loved and respected very much, as well as the many men and women he served with, both in active duty and civil service. He was a true hero, loving husband, phenomenal father and grandfather, and great brother and friend. He will be truly missed. "In Losing Him, I Lost My Greatest Blessing and Comfort, For He was Always that to Me"—Saint Teresa of Avila.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. A funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:30 am. Entombment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to catholiccharitiesraleigh.org
