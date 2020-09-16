William "Bill" Tilghman

Kinston—William Alvin Tilghman, Sr., 84, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare. He was born in Lenoir County on June 28, 1936, the son of the late Wade Hampton and Ruby Clark Tilghman. He was predeceased by six siblings, Dorothy Cooke, Shirley Clark, Mary LeMay, Hilda Banks, Ruby Lee Jackson and Wade Hampton Tilghman, Jr.

Bill was a retired farmer and vegetable grower since the early 90's. He was a vendor at the Lenoir County Farmers' Market until September 2019. He loved the earth and took pride in growing things. He loved the neighborhood and was always checking on his neighbors. He also loved people, talking and finding out about them; he never met a stranger. Bill was a lifelong member of Southwest Christian Church where he served as Deacon and Trustee and served on the Lenoir County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.

Bill's family meant a great deal to him. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Barwick Tilghman; two sons, William A. "Bill" Tilghman, Jr., Keith W. Tilghman and wife, Sarah; two grandchildren, Anna C. Tilghman and Wade B. Tilghman; two sisters, Delia Alcock and Nettie Tilghman and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. A private burial will be held with Pastor Chad Penhorwood officiating.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation to Dr. Cox, Dr. Watson, Dr. Moore, Dr. Luka, Dr. Gallaher, Dr. Kenneth Johnson, Dr. Pradeep Arumugham and all his nurses on the fourth floor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southwest Christian Church, 890 Neuse Rd., Kinston, NC 28501 or the Lenoir Hospital Foundation, 100 Airport Rd., Kinston, NC 28501.



