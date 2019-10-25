|
SSG William "Bill"
Widener, US Army Ret.
Connelly Springs—SSG William "Bill" Widener, US Army Ret., 70, of Connelly Springs succumbed to a long-term illness on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie Widener. Bill is survived by his son, J. R. Widener of Texas; and sister, Maureen Richardson of Virginia.
Bill fought long, hard, and bravely, as he always had. The consummate soldier, he loved his 82nd Airborne and Black Hawks, but nearest and dearest to his heart were his family and friends. He often talked of the thrill of jumping out of a plane and the peace and beauty of floating through the sky. This is now his for eternity. As Bill would say, "Airborne, brother." Fly high, my love.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019