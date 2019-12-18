|
Willian "Bill" Peters
Fayetteville—William "Bill" Eldridge Peters, 83 of Fayetteville died Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Bill retired in 2003 from the practice of law in Bay City, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church with the Dr. Michael Garrett officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service in the Church Parlor.
Surviving are his wife, Aleda Peters; son Todd Peters; daughter, Susan DeMeo; step-children, Mark Moeller, Laurie Owen and Lisa Johnson; sister, Kay Rogers and husband Nicholas; grandson, Joseph Peter Demeo.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019