Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church

Willian "Bill" Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willian "Bill" Peters Obituary
Willian "Bill" Peters
Fayetteville—William "Bill" Eldridge Peters, 83 of Fayetteville died Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Bill retired in 2003 from the practice of law in Bay City, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church with the Dr. Michael Garrett officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service in the Church Parlor.
Surviving are his wife, Aleda Peters; son Todd Peters; daughter, Susan DeMeo; step-children, Mark Moeller, Laurie Owen and Lisa Johnson; sister, Kay Rogers and husband Nicholas; grandson, Joseph Peter Demeo.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now