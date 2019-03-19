|
Willie A. Smiling
Myrtle Beach — Conway. Mr. Willie Albert Smiling, 84, widower of Chris Smiling, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.
Born November 23, 1934 in Maxton, NC, Mr. Smiling was the son of the late Willie Ellise Smiling and the late Ida Epps Smiling. He was a tire builder for Goodyear and retired from Kelly-Springfield Tire in 1998 following 26 years of service. Mr. Smiling was a member of Carolina Forest Community Church and enjoyed fishing. He was predeceased by his wife, Chris; his sister, Myrtle Jacobs; his brothers, Thomas Smiling, Timmy Smiling, Caldwell Smiling, Donnie Smiling, Burtis Smiling, Howard Smiling, Grant Smiling, Joe Smiling, and Sam Smiling; and his son-in-law, Darryl Ray.
Survivors include his children, Paula Harrelson and husband Jerry, Kim Ray, Michael Smiling and wife Penny, and Mark Smiling and wife Brenda; his grandchildren, Danielle Smiling Cagle, Gentry Smiling Bjorklund and husband Kevin, Emily Smiling Bass and husband Will, Tiffany Smiling, Rachel Harrelson Wuellner and husband Nathaniel, Adam Harrelson, Caleb Smiling, Bradley Smiling, Joshua Ray and wife Grace, Jonathan Harrelson, Timothy Ray, and Sara Harrelson; his great-grandchildren, Caden Cagle, Kaleigh Grace Cagle, and Emma Leigh Bass; and his sisters, Margaret Locklear, Stella Scott, and Ruth Scott.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Carolina Forest Community Church, officiated by Pastor Rick Adkins. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Carolina Forest Community Church, 1381 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019