|
|
Willie C. Chaney
Sanford—Mr. Willie Charles Chaney, age 67 of 527 Summitt Drive Sanford, NC departed this life on October 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Redeeming Love Family Church, Fayetteville, NC. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. He is survived by: wife, Bertha Chaney; children, Krill Chaney, Danielle Davis and Kristina Chaney; step-daughter, Christin Crump; brother, Vincent Fluker; sisters, Patricia Walker, Elnora Danner. Mary K. Spencer and Tommie Taylor and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Thursday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019