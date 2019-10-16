Home

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108

Willie C. "W.C" Westbrook

Willie C. "W.C" Westbrook Obituary
Willie C. "W.C" Westbrook
Fayetteville—Willie C. "W.C." Westbrook passed away peacefully in his home on October 11th. He was a retired regional sales manager for Simpson Timber Company. W.C. requested no funeral but hopes his friends will raise a glass in his memory and then play some golf.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, daughters, Ashlee Hyatt (Charles) and Carrie Peed (Justin), son, Will Westbrook, grandchildren Caleigh and Jackson Peed and his dog "Little Willie", and many golfing buddies and friends.
Many thanks to our neighbors at Gates 4, Northwood Medical Center, Cape Fear Cardiologists, Community Health Care & Hospice, and Allen Stapleton at Sullivan's funeral home for their support and care for W.C.
Online condolences may be expressed to www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
