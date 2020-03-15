|
|
Willie Caulder
Hope Mills —Willie "Sonny" Edward Caulder, age 83, passed away March 13, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born July 30, 1936 in St. Pauls, North Carolina the son of the late Lacy Caulder and Minnie Dix Caulder. Also preceding him in death is his beloved wife of 53 years, Betty Pait Caulder.
Left to cherish his memory is his son Tim Caulder and his daughter Amy Porter and husband Robert of Hope Mills, NC, grandchildren; Cierra Caulder, Kasey Caulder, and Jackson Porter; sister, Anne Todd; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Willie was a selfless man who spent much time helping his community. He retired from McLean Trucking after working as a truck driver, and dedicated his time to helping others; he was an Atlanta Braves fan, who shared his passion by coaching baseball and youth football, and he helped to start the Hope Mills Youth Association. During his personal time, he enjoyed carpentry and woodworking.
Willie also belonged to Masonic Lodge 391 and Lebannon, where he was a 33rd Degree Post Master, and he was a devoted member of the Friendship Baptist church.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church, 3232 Davis Street, Hope Mills, NC 28348.
Reeves Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020