Willie Colden MorrisonFayetteville—Willie Colden Morrison passed on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.He is survived by his three sons, Lamont Morrison of Raeford, NC., Tony Morrison of Shannon, NC. and Charlie Morrison of Shannon, NC.; three daughters, Ramona Morrison of Charlotte, NC., Cynthia Stewart of Stedman, NC., and Carol Morrison of Stedman, NC.; two brothers, Jasper Morrison of Raeford, NC. and Malon Morrison of Neptune City, NJ.; three sisters, Riola Stewart of Oregon; Joyce Kelly of Apex, NC., and Anna Morrison of Apex, NC.; and eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Morrison; parents, Charlie and Ronie Morrison; son, Belton Morrison; and two grandchildren.A Family Celebration of Life Services will be held at The Gardens of Faith Cemetery at 5190 N Fayetteville Rd. Lumberton, NC 28360 on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at 2:00 PM.