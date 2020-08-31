1/
Willie Colden Morrison
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Colden Morrison
Fayetteville—Willie Colden Morrison passed on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
He is survived by his three sons, Lamont Morrison of Raeford, NC., Tony Morrison of Shannon, NC. and Charlie Morrison of Shannon, NC.; three daughters, Ramona Morrison of Charlotte, NC., Cynthia Stewart of Stedman, NC., and Carol Morrison of Stedman, NC.; two brothers, Jasper Morrison of Raeford, NC. and Malon Morrison of Neptune City, NJ.; three sisters, Riola Stewart of Oregon; Joyce Kelly of Apex, NC., and Anna Morrison of Apex, NC.; and eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Morrison; parents, Charlie and Ronie Morrison; son, Belton Morrison; and two grandchildren.
A Family Celebration of Life Services will be held at The Gardens of Faith Cemetery at 5190 N Fayetteville Rd. Lumberton, NC 28360 on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at 2:00 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fayetteville Cremation Services
465 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-6634
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fayetteville Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Please know that we are thinking of all of you with love during this sad time. We hope that your fond memories of happy times bring you comfort as you remember your father, granddad, and brother. We remember and honor "Colon" as our oldest cousin in Grandma Anna and Papa Malon's family. Always, Aunt Jettie's Family (Carolyn, Dixie, Jackie, Marilyn, Arnetta, Arnett, & Kim).
Dixie Lee Newsome
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved