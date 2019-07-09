Willie J. Bryant

North Myrtle Beach—Willie Junior Bryant, 77, of North Myrtle Beach passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 at North Strand Hospital.

He was born May 1, 1942 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Ethel Lewis Bryant and Willie Irving Bryant. Willie was preceded in death by four siblings Robert Bryant, Gladys Jones, Edward Bryant, and Ruby Johnson.

Willie worked as a dock supervisor for the Overnight Transportation Company retiring after 30 years of service. He loved traveling in his RV, taking trips to the mountains, and playing golf. Willie loved to make people laugh and enjoyed showing off his remarkable ability to wiggle his ears. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, Linda and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda Bryant; a daughter Wanda Autry and husband Dennis; two sons Dennis Bryant and wife Kim and Billy Bryant and girlfriend Marcia; three grandchildren B.C. Bryant, Joshua Bryant and wife Heather, and Courtney Shaffer and husband Nick; four great-grandchildren Dallas Bryant, Peyton Bryant, Jackson Shaffer, and Addison Gail Bryant; four sisters Evelyn Chapman and husband Warren, Jenny Ashcraft and husband Steve, Alma Mandel and husband Don, and Nancy Thompkins; and a brother Horace Bryant.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Friday July 12, 2019 at Crystal Springs Chapel in Fayetteville. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2PM at Crystal Springs Chapel. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park West.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Springs Chapel 1465 Crystal Springs Road Fayetteville, NC 28306.

