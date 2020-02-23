|
Willie J. Larrimore
Fayetteville— Willie Julius Larrimore, 88, passed away on Friday, Ferbuary 21.
Willie was born and raised in Horry County, SC. Willie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He loved his family.
After serving in the Korean War, he made his home in Fayetteville, NC. Willie was employed by Holt Oil Co. for 44 years. After retiring, he loved spending time with his extended music family and entertaining at nursing homes, senior citizen facilities, and recreation centers with his loving wife of 67 years. He also had a great love for fishing, mountains and the beach.
Willie was preceeded in death by his parents, Clarence V. Larrimore and Ruth M. Larrimore, his brother Frank and sister Lucille.
Willie is survived by his spouse Dorothy Lewis Larrimore and their children, Lavern(Barbara) Larrimore of Fayetteville, Maybell(Doug) House of Fayetteville, Jimmy(Karen) Larrimore of Stedman, and Kay(Frank) Faircloth of Stedman; siblings Vera Hooks of Mullins, SC, Elwood Rabon of Anor, SC, Peggy Paggett of Charlotte, Eugene Larrimore of Tabor City, NC, and Corrine Simpson of Conway,SC; 6 grand children and 5 great-grand children.
The family will receive friends at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, February 24. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday February 25 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, with a burial following at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service at Freedom Biker Church located at 455 Rock Hill Road.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020