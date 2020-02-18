|
Willie JC Jessup
Hope Mills—Willie JC Jessup, 74, of Hope Mills, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020.
Born in Bladen County, he is the son of the late Preston and Mary Eliza Jessup. He was also preceded in death by his wife Aloisia Jessup.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Caleadia "CJ" Jessup and Marsha Jessup; grandchildren, Derrick Jessup and Briana Edwards; sisters, Betty Stubbs, Clara Jessup, Mary Jessup, Edith Billingsley, Fitzgerald McDowell; brothers, Robert Jessup and wife Maxine, Ronald Jessup and wife Selena and Donald Jessup; sisters-in-law Betty Jessup and Brenda Jessup; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020