Willie Lee Roberson
1912 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Lee Roberson
Fayetteville—Mr. Willie L. Roberson age 91 of Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Wednesday June 3, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory: sons, Willie Lee Jr. and Kelvin Walton. sister, Barbara Anderson, brother, Otis (Eunice) Roberson Cousins, Evelyn (Dorsey) cousins,Glover and Willie (Alice) Melvin, grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews and special friends Tanya and Rosalind Evans, Godson Darien Evans, Gigi Morales and those faithful members of Covenant Love Church as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved