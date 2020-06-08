Willie Lee RobersonFayetteville—Mr. Willie L. Roberson age 91 of Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Wednesday June 3, 2020.Funeral Services will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.He leaves to cherish his loving memory: sons, Willie Lee Jr. and Kelvin Walton. sister, Barbara Anderson, brother, Otis (Eunice) Roberson Cousins, Evelyn (Dorsey) cousins,Glover and Willie (Alice) Melvin, grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews and special friends Tanya and Rosalind Evans, Godson Darien Evans, Gigi Morales and those faithful members of Covenant Love Church as well as a host of other relatives and friends.There will be a viewing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.