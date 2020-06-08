Willie Lee Robinson
Fayetteville— Willie Robinson, 91, passed June 3, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Wednesday, June 10th 1:00 PM to 5:00PM at Wiseman Mortuary.Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Wiseman Mortuary Inc..
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.