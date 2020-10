Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie "Buck" McDougald

Hope Mills— Willie McDougald, 83, passed October 16, 2020. Graveside service: Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at McKinnon Cemetery, McRainey Rd., St. Pauls. Visitation: Friday 1-6 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Social Distancing and Face Covering is required. McKoy & Sons Mortuary, Inc.



