Wilma Hair
Eastover — Wilma T. Hair, age 90, of Eastover passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Bethesda Healthcare.
She was born November 26, 1928 in Wade, North Carolina the daughter of the late David L. Taylor and Lela Eason Taylor. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Weldon M. Hair and sister, Claradell T. Fowler.
Wilma was a longtime member of Wade Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles W. Hair and wife Linda of Locust Grove, VA; granddaughter, Tammy Boisson and husband Jim; grandson, Michael Hair; great granddaughter, Jessica Boisson; and sister, Bobbie Taylor Clark.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Cromartie Miller Funeral Home in Dunn, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will follow at Old Bluff Presbyterian Cemetery in Wade, NC.
Arrangements are in the care of Cromartie Miller Funeral Home, 401 W. Cumberland Street, Dunn, NC 28334.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 2 to May 3, 2019