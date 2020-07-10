Wilmer "Mackey" McDonald, III
Raeford—Mr. Wilmer "Mackey" Allen McDonald, III of Raeford passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in his home at the age of 51.
Wilmer was born in Cumberland County on August 6, 1968 to Mr. Wilmer Allen McDonald, Jr. and Betty Faulkner McDonald. As a native of Raeford, Wilmer was exceptionally talented during his lifetime. During his middle school career, Mackey and his friends began a band where he played the guitar. Before graduating from Hoke County Schools in 1982, he owned and operated his own Tae Kwon Do Martial Arts Class above what use to be Howell Drug. After high school he attended and graduated Cum Lade with a bachelor's degree in Broadcasting from UNC Pembroke. Mackey co-owned and operated TV 33 in Myrtle Beach. During his ownership of the television station he would often travel to Costa Rica where he promoted an advertising station locally. He also owned the safezone.com
where he advertised and sold self-defense items. He was preceded in death by his uncle, James Dodrill and his cousin, Chris Dodrill.
He leaves behind his son, Maddox McDonald of Jacksonville; his parents, Wilmer Allen McDonald, Jr. and Betty Lee McDonald of Raeford; his sister, Heidi McDonald of Southern Pines; his niece, Mallory McDonald of Southern Pines; his cousin, Travis Dodrill of Spindale.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Services are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home.