Wilson D. "W.D." Hux Sr.
Fayetteville —Mr. Wilson Delmonte Hux Sr., 84, of Fayetteville, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.
Wilson, or "W.D." to those who knew him, was born November 4, 1935 in Halifax County, NC to the late Eula Mae Wilson Hux and Floyd Hux. He was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 45 years, Ann Brown Hux, his daughter, Susanne Hux Long, and his brother, James Hux.
W.D. had a successful career with Exxon as a Senior Distributor Representative until he retired after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed golf outings with his Monday morning golf group, was an avid gardener, accomplished woodworker, and steadfast fan of the UNC Tar Heels. W.D. was a faithful member of Haymount United Methodist Church for 50 years and relished his time in the Barrington Bible Class. He will be remembered lovingly as a true Southern gentleman who showed kindness and good humor to everyone he encountered.
W.D. is survived by his son, Wilson D. Hux, Jr. and wife Anne of Roanoke, VA; his fiancée, Dorothy McMurray; his son-in-law, Dr. Horace Long; six grandchildren Wilson Delmonte "Will" Hux III, Lauren Bailey Hux, Claire Long Mullen, Caroline Long Hess, Susanna Long Haley, and Clayton Lane Long; four great-grandchildren, and three sisters Joyce Smith, Jeanne Kasko, and Eula Miller.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date and will be held at Haymount United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Barrington Bible Class at 1700 Fort Bragg Road, Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 17 to May 18, 2020