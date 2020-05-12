|
|
Winfred Glenn
Cheshire, Sr.
Raleigh—Winston Salem, NC: Mr. Winfred Glenn Cheshire, Sr., age 92, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Avendelle Assisted Living at Waterford Landing. A graveside service will be held at LaFayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville. Rev. John Norman will officiate.
Mr. Cheshire was born on September 26, 1927 in Cumberland County to the late Raymond L. and Annie Bell Melvin Cheshire. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elsie Collins Cheshire, and grandson, Benjamin Cheshire. Mr. Cheshire attended Duke University and Catawba College where he played football and graduated with a degree in Science. He worked in management in the textiles industry and was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, NC.
Surviving include his wife, Ann Butler Cheshire; children, Winfred Glenn Cheshire, Jr. of Stedman, Keith Warren Cheshire of North Wilksboro, and Phyllis Toothman of Four Oaks; grandchildren, Christie Cheshire, Daniel Cheshire, Jeffery Toothman, Erin Toothman Combs, David Toothman, and Christina Powell; 6 great-grandchildren; and brother, Rev. Ray Cheshire.
Due to recent health events, the family understands that you may not be able to attend. Continued thoughts and prayers are appreciated.
Condolences may be sent to www.roseandgraham.com
Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks, NC 27524.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 12 to May 13, 2020