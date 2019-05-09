|
Winifred Saunders Golden
Fayetteville—Winifred Saunders Golden, 83, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Mary Golden, Darlene Bullard (Winford), Linda Chaves (Manuel), and Christine Cox (Richard); her son George Golden (Angela); her grandchildren, Daniel Chaves, Zachary Chaves, Sydney Chaves, Matthew Golden, Michael Golden, and Randa Pistone; and great-grandchildren, Ulrich Chaves, Audrey Chaves, Bria Chaves, Ezra Chaves, Lexi Torres, and Chloe Torres. Mrs. Golden also leaves behind her brothers, George Saunders, Jr, Jeremiah Saunders (Barbara), and John Saunders (Mary Ellen), as well as her sister, Mary Chappelle (Lawrence), and her Sister-in-Law, Ellen. Winifred was preceded in death by her parents, Adrienne and George Saunders, her husband, Christopher Golden, her granddaughter, Nicole Kelly Chaves, her brother, William Saunders, and her Sister-in-Law, Virginia.
Winnie was a founding member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in 1981, and until then was a member of St. Patrick's. She was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Sodality and the First Friday Society. Winnie did volunteer work with Hope Mills Parks and Recreation, was a Cape Fear Valley Auxiliary and Board Member, and volunteered for the Arts Council, the Crown Complex, and at the Cape Fear Foundation Volunteer Office. Winnie also worked with the Boy and Girl Scouts for several decades, and at H & R Block and the Stanton Hospitality House; she was an avid Duke basketball fan, but nothing came close to her love for the Boston Red Sox. Our mother will truly be missed.
The Memorial Service for Winnie Golden will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hope Mills, NC. The burial will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake, NC.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 9 to May 10, 2019