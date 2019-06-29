|
Winnifred Johnson Barnes
Spring Lake—Winnifred Mae Johnson Barnes, 93, passed away peacefully in her residence on Friday, June 28, 2019 with loved ones by her side. She was a charter member of Spring Lake First Presbyterian Church.
Winnifred is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Grady Barnes; sons, Thomas Barnes, Jr., David Barnes, Daniel Barnes and Steven Barnes; and daughters, Darlene Eskola and Carolyn Close.
She is survived by daughters, Judith Gansman, Edith Stertz, Amy Dyer and Kimberly Benson; nineteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Spring Lake with Pastor Gary Borcherding officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the funeral. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 101 Spring Avenue, Spring Lake, NC, or to Amedisys Foundation, 56 Three Hunts Drive, Bldg.3, Pembroke, NC 28372.
Condolences may be made to adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 29 to June 30, 2019