Woodrow Inman
Hope Mills—Woodrow Inman, 87, of Hope Mills, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born in Bladen County, he was the son of the late Hammie Howell Inman. Along with his father, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jo Inman.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Jackson Inman; sons, Woodrow Inman, Jr. and wife Joette of Hope Mills, Jerial Wayne Inman and wife Jami of Hampstead, Paul Gene Inman and wife Donna of Grays Creek, and David Ray Inman and wife Hilary of Garner; step-daughter, Charlene Velvalle of Fayetteville; step-son, Tony Evers of Hope Mills; grandchildren, Woodrow Inman III, Betty Jo Inman, Amanda Leigh Horne, Daniel Wayne Inman, Kevin Anthony Inman, Gus Barber, and Shane Burnette; great grandchildren, Carly Inman, Landry Wayne Horne, Austyn Horne, Donovan Fruland, Walker William Inman, Thomas Cash Inman, Britt Wayne Inman, and Mark Daniel Inman; sisters, Susie Conner and husband George of Kernersville and Mary Lee Pate of St. Pauls; and brother, Danny Walters Inman of Southport.
The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. at Hope Mills Church of God. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019