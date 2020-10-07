1/
Wynona Carol Keel
1942 - 2020
Roseboro—Mrs. Wynona Carol Keel, 78 of Roseboro passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman with Rev. Tommy Honeycutt officiating. The family request that everyone attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Keel was a native of New York, the daughter of the late James and Emma Ruhl Medlock. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jessie Keel and brother, Leland Medlock. She was a certified nursing assistant.
She is survived by two sons, David Keel and wife, Cathi of Roseboro and Alan Keel and wife, Yukari of Cary; daughter, Christine Ketchum and husband, Charles of Roseboro; sister, Jackie White of Roseboro; four grandchildren, Kyndra Keel, Alisa Keel, Peyton Ketchum and Garett Ketchum; two nephews, Jimmy White and Jay White.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Butler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
