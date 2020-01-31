|
|
Wyoma Tyndall Lovick
Eastover—Wyoma A. Tyndall Lovick, 92 of Eastover passed away peacefully Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
Wyoma was born July 2, 1927 in Sampson County to the late Ivey Tyndall and Mary Williams Tyndall.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Beck officiating. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stacy Linton Lovick and her daughter, Anita Lovick.
Surviving are her sons, Ronald Wayne Lovick of Eastover and Paul Drake Lovick of Aiken, S.C.; grandchildren, Marc Lovick, Michael Lovick and wife Crystal, Christi Jones and husband Brent; great great grandchildren, Melanie Lovick, Eric Lovick, Amber Costner and husband Logan.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2165 Middle Rd. Eastover, N.C. 28312.
Funeral arrangement by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020