Xe Thi Hutchins (Ms. Kim)
Fayetteville— Ms. Kim 65, passed June 20, 2020. Celebration of Life will be conducted on Monday, June 29, 2020, 1 PM in the chapel of Cunningham Mortuary & Cremations. Visitation will take place Monday from 11 AM until 1 PM. Burial: Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.