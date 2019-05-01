|
|
Yong Ae Gaston
Fayetteville—Yong Ae Gaston, 84 of Fayetteville, died April 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow at the Post Cemetery on Ft. Bragg, N.C.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gaston was preceded in death by her husband James Ray Gaston, SFC U.S. Army.
She was a loving, supporting mother, grandmother to daughters, Sun Yi Gaston and Deborah Sue Young (Scotty); grandchildren, Adam Thomas Young and Stephanie Ann Young.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 1 to May 2, 2019