Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Yong Ae Gaston

Yong Ae Gaston Obituary
Yong Ae Gaston
Fayetteville—Yong Ae Gaston, 84 of Fayetteville, died April 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow at the Post Cemetery on Ft. Bragg, N.C.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gaston was preceded in death by her husband James Ray Gaston, SFC U.S. Army.
She was a loving, supporting mother, grandmother to daughters, Sun Yi Gaston and Deborah Sue Young (Scotty); grandchildren, Adam Thomas Young and Stephanie Ann Young.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 1 to May 2, 2019
