Young Ja Humphries
FAYETTEVILLE—Mrs. Young Ja Humphries, 89, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2019. She was born in 1930 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Han in Seoul, Korea.
Young Ja was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Paul Humphries.
She is survived by her son, Paul Humphries and wife, Roberta of Fayetteville; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Blue and husband, Tyler of Fayetteville; her grandson, Joseph Humphries and wife, Kelsey of Fayetteville; two step-grandsons, Chris Kishbaugh and wife, Rebecca of Charlotte and Sean Kishbaugh and wife, Jackie of Fayetteville; and four great granddaughters, Anna Ruth Blue, Emma Grace Humphries, Annabelle Kishbaugh, and Lillian Kishbaugh.
Young Ja moved to the United States after her marriage to John Humphries. She was a successful entrepreneur operating a jewelry business for many years. Young Ja enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Main Post Cemetery on Fort Bragg, NC. The family will receive friends from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020