Youther C. Eaford, Jr.
Fayetteville—Retired Army SGM Youther Clayton Eaford,Jr., age 75 of 202 Lovington Drive Fayetteville, NC departed this life on April 22, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Bragg, NC. He is survived by: wife, Verdell Eaford; daughters, Renee' Eaford and Stacie Johnson; son, Charles Eaford; sisters, Gail Eaford and Dell (Ronnie) Rhodes; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020