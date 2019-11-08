|
Yueh Ying "Lena" Hodge
Fayetteville, NC—Yueh Ying Hodge "Lena", 84, of Fayetteville, NC passed away at her home on November 5, 2019.
She was born to the late Tsai-chiau and Tsua-tze Hwang on October 14, 1935 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Lena was loved by all who knew her. She dedicated her life to the service of others and was fluent in at least 5 different languages. She was a simple lady who enjoyed spending time with her family.
Lena is preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Hodge, Jr. and one brother Jin Yuan Huang.
Lena leaves behind her loving sons, James "Jim" Hodge of Richmond, VA and Joseph "Joe" Hodge of the home in Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Karina Jeanette Hodge and Joshua Michael Hodge of Canton, GA, and Nathaniel Jordan Hodge of Ballground, GA, ; three sisters, Jin Huang and Shan Ji Huang of Taiwan, and Judy Yin of New York; one brother Jin De Huang of Taiwan; two brothers-in- law, James Hodge of England, AR and Edward Hodge of Cabbot, AR; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake with burial immediately following at Main Post Cemetery, Fort Bragg. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory. To offer online condolences, please visit www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019