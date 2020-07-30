1/1
Zebulon Dowd Nichols
Fayetteville—Zebulon Dowd "Zeb" Nichols, 37, of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
He was born in Fayetteville on June 27, 1983 to Jackie and Wyman Andrew Nichols, Jr.. Zeb was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wyman and Eva Nichols, Arlene Owen; uncles, Ray Nichols and Walter E. Jordan, Jr.; cousin, Josh Nichols Jordan.
Zeb leaves behind his parents, Jackie and Wyman Andrew Nichols, Jr.; grandfather, Ted Owen, Sr.; brothers, Wyman Andrew Nichols, III, Owen Jackson Nichols and wife Amanda; aunts and uncles, Oppie N. Jordan and John Paul Womble, Donna and Ray Wheatcraft, Annie and Art McCulloch, Ronnie and Diane Nichols, Mary and Robert White, Jr., Beryl Sandy, Joan and Ted Owen, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Mary Madelyn, Sarah Kate, Jackson Morris, Riley Grayson, and Noah Andrew.
The family will welcome friends at Cedar Creek Baptist Church from 12pm to 2pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020. A funeral service will follow at 2pm in the sanctuary. The service will conclude with burial at Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbeares for the service will be Ted Owen, Jr., Robert White, Jr., John Paul Womble, Philip Stewart, Gary Taylor, and Blake Brown.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Cedar Creek Baptist Church in memory of Zeb Nichols, 4170 Tabor Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
