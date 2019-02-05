|
Fayetteville — Zula Horne Hubbard died on February 3, 2019 at her home with her loving daughters by her side after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was in the same home in which she was born on November 21, 1933. She was the youngest child of the late Lillie Murphy Horne and George W. Horne, Sr.
Zula was a graduate of Stedman High School where she met her late husband, Laurice V. Hubbard. She was for many years a loyal employee of First Citizens Bank. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she worshipped faithfully as long as her health permitted.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Myra Belle Clark, Mildred Raynor and Agnes Blake and a brother, Bob Horne.
Zula is survived by her daughters, Jane Bristol and husband Ed of Raleigh, and Susan Hubbard of the home; a granddaughter, Lauren Bryson, who was her greatest pride and joy, and husband Jack of Raleigh; one brother, George W. Horne, Jr of Fayetteville and sisters-in-law: Gilda Horne, Peggy Hubbard Horne, and Melree Tart and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 8 between 12:30 and 1:45 in the parlor of First Presbyterian Church, 102 Ann Street, Fayetteville, NC. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 in the church sanctuary with burial following at Lafayette Memorial Park, Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff on 5 East at Rex Hospital, Dr. John Kaspar and staff of Associated Urologists of NC, Cape Fear Valley Hospice & Palliative Care and her caregiver, Sherry Starling, for their compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 569, Fayetteville, NC 28302 earmarked for "Two Cents a Meal" fund; or Cape Fear Valley Hospice, 3400 Walsh Parkway, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019