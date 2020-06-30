Zula Mae Thames
Fayetteville—Mrs. Zula Mae Thames age 95 of 1031 Deep Creek Road, departed this life Sunday, June 28, 2020. **Due to Covid-19 and social distancing guidelines per CDC, viewing will be held at the funeral home. There will be no visitation at the home.**Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6th at 11:00 AM in Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church for immediate family only due to Covid-19 and social distancing policies set forth by the church. Burial will follow in church cemetery. Viewing Sunday, July 5th 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luke Bunyon Thames Sr.; daughter, Thelma D. Mackey and sister Jimmie Florence. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: children, Luke B. Thames Jr.(Doris), Lonzo N. Madyun(Regina), Neveria C. Glover, Pearline Thames Reid and Lula Thames; brother, Zelma Williams; fifteen grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relative and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary Inc.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church
