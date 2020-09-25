Mary Etta (Sprinkle) Claypool, age 80 of Williamsport, passed away at 7:52 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Etta was born on August 11, 1940 in Attica, IN. She was the daughter of Gerald E. and Helen (Smith) Sprinkle. Mary Etta was a graduate of Attica High School. She married William B. Claypool on July 12, 1959 at the Williamsport Christian Church. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2011.
Mary Etta was a member of the Williamsport Christian Church. Mary Etta poured her love into 4 children, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Family was her world. Her gift was to make her children and their ever-growing families feel the special, unique love, only she could give. She especially loved seeing the little ones happy and made her home a wonderland of toys for them to enjoy. Her fountain of love flows through all she touched and will endure for generations to come.
Surviving are,
4 children, Virginia (Rick) Howard of Attica, IN, Jerry Claypool (Barb) of Lafayette, IN, Bonnie (Doug) McGowen, and Cathy Bowlus both of Williamsport, IN;
12 grandchildren, Derick (Megan) Howard, Ben (Jennifer) Howard, and Josh (Katie) Howard all of Attica, IN, Tyler (Naomi) Claypool of Westfield, IN, Nick (Tiffany) Claypool of College Corner, OH, and Stephen Claypool of Lebanon, IN,
Aaron McGowen of Lebanon, IN, Adam McGowen, and Molly McGowen both of Williamsport, IN; Beau (Logan) Bowlus of West Lebanon, IN; Kelsey Bowlus of Williamsport, IN, and Trevor Bowlus of Terre Haute, IN;
14 great-grandchildren; Grace, Allie, Hayden, Gavin, and Maggie Howard; Riley and Paisley Delp; Teddy and Arthur Claypool; Isley Massey; and Talon, Bryleigh, Madison, and Jack Bowlus.
Mary Etta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and son-in-law, Bryan Bowlus.
Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor J. Dave Adams officiating. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Foundation or Paws N Claws. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.