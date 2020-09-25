



Robert C. Anderson, 95, of Pine Village Indiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 13, 2020, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living in Attica.



He was born on March 6, 1925 in Lafayette, to the late James Malcolm and Shirley Naomi (Martindale) Anderson. Bob grew up on the family farm near Pine Village, and as a youth he successfully showed livestock at the International Livestock Exhibition in Chicago. He was also heavily involved in 4-H, marked by showing the Grand Champion Barrow at the 1937 Indiana State Fair. He played baseball, suffering a permanent injury to his right hand, but otherwise enjoyed a quiet childhood in the depression era of the 1930's.



Bob graduated from Pine Village High School in 1943, where he had the honor of being both class president and class valedictorian. He also played on the 1941 Sectional Basketball Championship team. After graduation, he worked on the farm before enrolling at Purdue University. As World War II ended in 1945, Purdue's fall semester was delayed for Bob until November. He graduated from Purdue University, with distinction, in Agricultural Engineering in 1949.



While a student at Purdue, on a blind date, Bob met the love of his life, Shirley Jane (Kline) Anderson. They were married September 7, 1947 and shared a rich life together until they were parted by Shirley's death on January 19, 2007.



After graduating from Purdue, Bob worked as a project engineer for the Soil Conservation Service of the USDA on large drainage projects. Agricultural drainage was a major professional interest for his entire life. In 1952, Bob and Shirley returned to Pine Village, and began the effort to develop and expand the family farming operation, which grew significantly. As a crop farmer, Bob was an innovator. He embraced technology and increased productivity of the land through improved soil drainage and modern management.



Bob also enjoyed operating a family business. In 1977, along with his children David, Alan, and Joni, Bob founded R & S Anderson Farms, which managed land holdings, as well as A-Plus Farms, which operated the family farm. In 1978, Bob received the J.B. Folk "Outstanding Conservationist Award." In 1982, A-Plus Farms was a featured farm on the annual Indiana Farm Management Tour. Bob served on the Soil & Water Conservation Board for 18 years, on the Agricultural Stabilization & Conservation Committees for three terms, and as a Federal Land Bank Director for twelve years.



After a lifetime career in agriculture, in 2013 Bob was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from Agricultural and Biological Engineering at Purdue University. This award recognized "his dedication to agriculture with the highest stewardship practices, his creative and innovative approaches to engineering problems on the farm, and a deep belief in the value of a Purdue education."



Bob embraced his life fully. He was a loyal Purdue sports fan with football season tickets since 1962 and men's and women's basketball tickets for forty years. He and Shirley loved traveling overseas and had the opportunity to do so with friends on several trips. He was an avid reader, particularly fond of non-fiction books about WWII. He was known to have a sweet tooth, affectionately called "the candy gene" by his family. For quiet time and his amusement in his later years, Bob would drive the countryside observing activity and admiring the landscape. His love of the country was deep and lifelong.



As a patriarch, Bob was a steadfast champion for his family, offering support and encouragement in education, athletics, careers, and even during life's trying times. He took pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, and was well loved. He is survived by his children: David Anderson (Jane Ellis) of West Lafayette, Alan Anderson (Gail Miles) of Pine Village, and Joni Anderson (Greta Hawvermale) of Indianapolis. Also surviving are grandchildren Cassandra Anderson (Mike Hahn), Brooke Anderson (Jeff Roberts), Rachael Anderson (Peter Klim), Hannah Feldmeyer (Bradley), and Robert James Anderson (Jacqueline); great grandchildren Ellis Anderson, John Klim, Vivian Hahn, Benjamin Feldmeyer, Charlotte Klim, Andrew Feldmeyer, Evan Klim, William Feldmeyer, and David Anderson; and several nieces and nephews, including Judi Jones of Pine Village. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Shirley Anderson, his wife Shirley Kline Anderson, sisters Helen Gephart and Jean E. Rodd, and his brother, Richard M. Anderson.



Due to current Covid-19 health protocols, private funeral services for immediate family will take place at the family farm in Pine Village. Internment will be at Mound Cemetery, Pine Village. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Warren County Community Fund designated for Pine Village School.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store