Adolfo Contreras Ferreira, 89, of rural Wauseon passed away in his home Thursday, July 23, 2020. Adolfo was born in Mexico on Sept. 27, 1930, the son of the late Adolfo Daniel and Anastacia (Ferreira) Contreras. On Sept. 13, 1954, he married Guadalupe Rodriguez, and she preceded him in death in 2002.

Adolfo had been a farmer, and had also worked at Multi-Cast in Wauseon, where he retired after 26 years. He was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. He loved his family, gardening, and spending time at the lake.

Surviving are his children, Darlene Ferreira, Dan (Jayne) Ferreira, Lynda Ferriera Arquette, Rita Ferreira Garza, Delle (Patty) Ferreira, Peggy Ferreira Degler, and David (Debbie) Ferreira; grandchildren, Joel (Cathy) Fauver, Alanna (Heath) Ferreira, Travis (Dana) Ferreira, Ryan (Joe) Arquette, Mallory Arquette, Lissa (Mike) Roop, John Joe Garza, Heather (Sean) Wolfram, Kandi (Jerrod) Parsell, Michael Degler, Krystal Ramos, Dixie Degler, Kyle (Lauren) Martin, Kruz (Megan) Elliott, Chris Cantu, Juan Cantu, and Carolina (Fernando) Andrade; and 28 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be in Tedrow Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

