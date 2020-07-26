1/1
Adolfo Contreras Ferreira
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adolfo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Adolfo Contreras Ferreira, 89, of rural Wauseon passed away in his home Thursday, July 23, 2020. Adolfo was born in Mexico on Sept. 27, 1930, the son of the late Adolfo Daniel and Anastacia (Ferreira) Contreras. On Sept. 13, 1954, he married Guadalupe Rodriguez, and she preceded him in death in 2002.

Adolfo had been a farmer, and had also worked at Multi-Cast in Wauseon, where he retired after 26 years. He was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. He loved his family, gardening, and spending time at the lake.

Surviving are his children, Darlene Ferreira, Dan (Jayne) Ferreira, Lynda Ferriera Arquette, Rita Ferreira Garza, Delle (Patty) Ferreira, Peggy Ferreira Degler, and David (Debbie) Ferreira; grandchildren, Joel (Cathy) Fauver, Alanna (Heath) Ferreira, Travis (Dana) Ferreira, Ryan (Joe) Arquette, Mallory Arquette, Lissa (Mike) Roop, John Joe Garza, Heather (Sean) Wolfram, Kandi (Jerrod) Parsell, Michael Degler, Krystal Ramos, Dixie Degler, Kyle (Lauren) Martin, Kruz (Megan) Elliott, Chris Cantu, Juan Cantu, and Carolina (Fernando) Andrade; and 28 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be in Tedrow Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Mullins/Bradtmiller/Whitman/Barragan families thinking of you and praying during this time!
Theresa and Dave, Nick and Janet, Cap and Bruce, Meg and Mar and all the littles.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved