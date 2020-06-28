Alan L. Boyers
Alan L. Boyers, 91, of Wauseon passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at CHP-Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Alan was born in Wauseon on June 17, 1929, the son of the late Glen and A. Viola (Fouty) Boyers. On Sept. 4, 1949, he married Maretta Brinkman, and she survives.

Alan had worked for A & P Tea Company in Morenci, Mich., from 1953-64, then in Wauseon from 1964-74. After that, Alan worked for Lincoln Life Insurance Company from 1974-95. He was a devout member of First Christian Church in Wauseon, where he was an Elder Emeritus. Alan and Maretta loved tent camping and waking up to the sound of chirping birds and putting on a fresh pot of coffee. He enjoyed the sounds of nature.

Also surviving are his children, Julie (Jim) Norris and their children, Jodie (Chaun) Steiner and Jill (Simon) Gundy; Timothy (Vicki) Boyers and their children, Chantel (Rico) King, Andrew (Kelli) Boyers, and Jennifer (Kory) Coleman; Jeff (Debra) Boyers and their children, Emma (Michael) Kennedy, Alex (Danielle) Boyers, and Robert Engel; Greg (Lynne) Boyers and their children, Adam (Kristin) Boyers, Alyssa (Tim) Gifford, Amye (Frank) Keeling, and Ashlyn Boyers; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister Shirley Nagy.

Alan was also preceded in death by his brother, Roland (Pat) Boyers; sister, Jeanette (Howard) Holman; brother-in-law, Richard Nagy; and daughter-in-law, Margaret Boyers.

A celebration of Alan's life will be held at a later date at First Christian Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Micheal Doerr officiating. Interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church in Wauseon or CHP Hospice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
