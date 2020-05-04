Albert Lloyd Case
Albert Lloyd Case, 67, of Delta passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Friday, May 1, 2020. Al was born Jan. 8, 1953, to Howard Case and the late Rosella (Rising) Case. He was married to Ann (Skates) Case on Sept. 10, 1985, and she survives. Al retired from Lehigh Hanson in Sylvania, Ohio, after 43 years. He loved spending time with family and friends. Al enjoyed listening to Elvis, loved classic cars (especially Hudsons), and enjoyed watching old westerns with his dad. He will be laid to rest with his K9 companion, Xerxes. Al is also survived by his father, Howard; brother, Howard Gene (Joann) Case; sons, Chris Case and Brad (Kiersten) Case; his grandchildren, Corey, Connor, and Oliver Case; sister-in-law, Tracy; and niece, Katie Skates. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary (Decius). Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be private for the family at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio has been entrusted with the services. Those wishing to show sympathy are asked to make memorial contributions to the National Kidney Foundation and the Fulton County Special Olympics. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
