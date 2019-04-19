Alberto G. Garcia, 68, of Archbold passed into eternal glory on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Defiance following a brief, yet courageous battle, and is now celebrating at the feet of his Lord and Savior. He was born to Juanita Padilla-Gracia and Alberto G. Garcia on Oct. 27, 1950, in Brownsville, Texas. He married Andrea L. Westrick, his wife of 47 years, on April 22, 1971, and she survives.

As a young man, Alberto accepted Jesus Christ into his heart and soul. He was a lifelong member of Iglesia Menonita Del Buen Pastor in Archbold, and served his church cheerfully as a Church Council member, helpful aide on the Building Committee, drummer and soundman during the past 50 years.

He realized his dream of being an entrepreneur during the early '90s as founder of G.T. Contracting, Inc., a dream of providing a legacy for a family business that would carry on into future generations with their roots in northwest Ohio. He loved the pavement maintenance business so much, and had many decades of influence on his employees, both family and good friends of family, who commonly referred to him as "Boss."

He is also survived by his children, Alana (Marco) Garcia-Ramos of Bay City, Mich., Julia Garcia of Wauseon, Victoria (Dennis) Crawford of Toledo, Alberto J. (Genie) Garcia of Archbold, and Jose (Dreau) Garcia of Stryker; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Antonia (Conrado) Jensen, Jose G. Tijerina, Juanita (Michael) Hammersmith, Adelina (Chris) Grime, Jacob (Betsy) Tijerina and Pedro (Loli) Garcia, Alberto (Mary Kay) Garcia, Juan (Virginia) Garcia, Claudio (Irma) Garcia, and Oscar Garcia.

He was preceded in death by his parents Juanita and Jose Tijerina, who both lovingly raised him to be the strong example of a son, brother, husband, father, uncle, friend, and leader that he was.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Iglesia Menonita Del Buen Pastor in Archbold, with Pastor David Tijerina officiating.

Visitation for special friends and family will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be given to Iglesia Menonita Del Buen Pastor and to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.